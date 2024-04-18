Telangana School Attacked After Students Questioned Over Saffron Attire

The incident took place at Blessed Mother Teresa High School in Telangana's Mancherial

A mob vandalised a missionary school in Telangana's Mancherial district and manhandled the institution's staff after the principal questioned some students wearing religious attire to campus. Following a complaint from the students' parents, police have registered a case against two staff members, including the principal, under sections related to hurting religious sentiments and promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion.

Authorities at Blessed Mother Teresa High School in Kannepalli village, about 250 km from Hyderabad, have said that principal Jaimon Joseph, a resident of Kerala, noticed two days back that some students had worn a saffron attire to school. When he asked the students about this, they replied they were observing Hanuman Deeksha, a 21-day ritual. The principal then asked them to bring their parents to school so that he can discuss this.

The matter escalated when someone shared a video on social media and claimed that the principal was not allowing Hindu attire on campus. Soon after, a mob attacked the school. Videos show saffron-clad men raising Jai Shri Ram slogans and shattering window panes as petrified teachers with folded hands urge them to stop. Police personnel are seen trying to control the situation and removing the protesters from the school corridors. One of the videos show the mob throwing stones at a statue of Mother Teresa on campus.

Some men surrounded principal Joseph, beat him up and forcibly applied tilak on his forehead, according to reports. The protesters have demanded an apology from the school.