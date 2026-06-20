"Man With Gun At Airport": Abhishek Banerjee Raises Security Concerns

Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday alleged that an armed individual was detained at Kolkata Airport on Friday night when he landed in the city.

The TMC leader said the incident raised serious questions about the security situation. In a post on X, he said, "Last night at Kolkata Airport, shortly after I landed from Delhi, a shocking incident took place. Armed individuals were apprehended, leading to serious questions about security and the lengths to which some are willing to go."

Banerjee also shared a video of a person holding what appeared to be a pistol.

Abhishek Banerjee returned to Kolkata after meeting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday to raise objections over the merger of rebel TMC MPs with the Tripura-based National Citizens' Party of India (NCPI).

TMC MP Derek O'Brien also alleged that a "BJP supporter" was seen at the airport exit with a gun when he and Abhishek Banerjee were leaving the premises.

He shared videos on X showing a person being escorted away and claimed it was an "attempt to murder" the Diamond Harbour MP.

"BJP SUPPORTER WITH A GUN. Chilling video. More proof from outside Kolkata airport last night. Attempt to murder?" O'Brien posted. He claimed that the person with the gun was caught by women supporters of the Trinamool and questioned the role of the West Bengal Police.

"Minutes before @abhishekaitc along with @KBanerjee_AITC and I walked out of Kolkata airport at around 9.45 pm. Armed man at exit. Nabbed by women supporters of TMC. Bengal Police? Videos say it all," he wrote.

The BJP, however, played down the incident, accusing Abhishek Banerjee of being unable to accept the security downgrade after the change of government.

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar said: "Abhishek Banerjee is used to heavy security which was provided in the earlier regime. Now, he has been given security that an MP is entitled to. He can't digest the scaling down of his security." Majumdar added that the new BJP government has a lot of work on its hands and doesn't have time to think about Abhishek Banerjee.