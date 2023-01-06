Man Who Peed On Woman On Air India Flight Sacked By Company: 5 Points

The company sacked the 34-year-old stating that the allegations against Mr Mishra were "deeply disturbing".

Mr Mishra is missing, and a lookout notice or airport alert has been put out as the police hunt for him.

On a New York-Delhi Air India flight on November 26, Mr Mishra allegedly unzipped his pants and urinated on a woman in the business class.

The man was allowed to leave without any action. Air India filed a police complaint only on January 4. The airline defended the delay, saying it had believed the woman and the offender had "settled the matter".