Man Who Peed On Woman On Air India Flight Sacked By Company: 5 Points

Here are the top 5 points in the big story:
The company sacked the 34-year-old stating that the allegations against Mr Mishra were "deeply disturbing".
Mr Mishra is missing, and a lookout notice or airport alert has been put out as the police hunt for him.
On a New York-Delhi Air India flight on November 26, Mr Mishra allegedly unzipped his pants and urinated on a woman in the business class.
The man was allowed to leave without any action. Air India filed a police complaint only on January 4. The airline defended the delay, saying it had believed the woman and the offender had "settled the matter".
Air India officials and the crew of the flight have been asked to explain their handling of the incident after widespread shock and disgust.
