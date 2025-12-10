Man Who Overcame Paralysis Finds Diamond Worth Rs 10 Lakh In Madhya Pradesh

They say when fate decides to change, it doesn't knock-it explodes. And in diamond-rich soil of Madhya Pradesh's Panna district, fate has exploded twice in one week.

Rajendra Singh Bundela, a farmer from Khajuraho, who had been paralysed a year and a half ago, returned to Panna after recovering to try his luck. He leased a small mine at Krishna Kalyanpur Pati and began digging with nothing but faith and determination.

This week, he found a 3.39-carat gem-quality diamond, worth nearly Rs 10 lakh.

This is not the only incredible story that came from Panna this week.

Two struggling friends from Raniganj, Satish Khatik and Sajid Mohammad, who ran a tiny meat shop and a fruit stall, suddenly saw their lives transformed in just 20 days. What began as a desperate attempt to escape poverty and raise money for their sisters' weddings has now turned into a story straight out of a film.

Satish and Sajid pooled their savings, leased a small 8x8 meter mining patch in Panna, and prayed for a miracle. Barely 20 days later, while digging their leased patch, they found a massive 15.34-carat gem-quality diamond, estimated to be worth around Rs 50 lakh.

The stone has now been deposited at the Diamond Office and will be auctioned in the upcoming cycle. The two friends have decided their priority will be the weddings of Sajid's two sisters, followed by investments to rebuild their lives.

What makes this discovery even more heartfelt is the family history behind it. Sajid's grandfather and father had spent decades mining diamonds in Panna, always hoping for a miracle, but luck never favoured them.

Yet the grandson, digging the same soil, struck what the family had been waiting for across decades, and in just twenty days.

Panna, rightly called India's Diamond City, is famous for producing world-class diamonds, from crystal-clear white stones used in luxury jewellery to off-colour and cola-hued diamonds used in industrial cutting tools.

The process is simple but demanding:

Anyone can apply for a one-year mining lease by submitting their Aadhaar, photos, and a Rs 200 challan.

If a diamond is found, it must be deposited at the Diamond Office.

After examination and certification, it is stored until auction.

Once sold, the government deducts 12.5% royalty and 1% TDS. The rest goes directly to the finder.