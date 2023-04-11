Man Who Killed A Rat By Drowning Could Be Jailed For 5 Years, Face Penalty Of...

Police also conducted a post-mortem examination of the rat.

A bizarre case of 'rat killing' in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh has become a topic of discussion across the country. After the rat's post-mortem was done, Uttar Pradesh Police filed a 30-page chargesheet in a Budaun court against a man who allegedly tied a stone to a rat's tail and drowned it in a drain in November last year.

The case which pertains to Budaun's Sadar Kotwali came to the fore when animal rights activist Vikendra Sharma filed a complaint against the accused, Manoj Kumar. Mr Sharma said he entered the drain to save the rat but it died later. He then reached the police station along with other animal lovers and filed an FIR against the accused.

At the station, Mr. Sharma was told that there was no facility for a post-mortem of a rat in the district. However, the activist was adamant about getting the rat's post-mortem done for strict legal action. Heeding his request, the rat's carcass was sent to Bareilly's Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) center for a post-mortem. The autopsy report revealed that the rat's liver and lungs were already damaged. It also added that the rat did not die due to drowning, but due to suffocation.

On the basis of the FIR, the police arrested the accused in the case, but he was later granted bail after five days.

Meanwhile, the police filed a 30-page charge sheet in the court regarding the case. Circle Officer (City) Alok Mishra said that this chargesheet has been prepared after including the forensic report, videos released in the media, and opinions of the experts of different departments concerned.

In the chargesheet, investigation officer Rajesh Yadav wrote that on the basis of the evidence collected, Mr. Kumar has been chargesheeted under Section 11 (Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act) and Section 429 (Animal Killing or maiming).

The chargesheet, which makes the post-mortem examination report a base, specifies that the rodent's lungs were damaged, there was swelling in them, and there was also an infection in the liver. Apart from this, it was also clarified in the microscopic examination of the rat that its death was due to asphyxiation.

According to legal experts, in the case of the Animal Cruelty Act, there is a provision of a fine ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 2000 and imprisonment of three years. Under Section 429, there is also a provision for imprisonment of five years and a fine.