Man Who Hurled Abuses At PM Modi During Bihar Rally Arrested

A man who hurled abuses at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in poll-bound Bihar has been arrested, the Darbhanga Police said on Friday.

"In the said case, while registering an FIR under Simri police station, 01 accused has been arrested and is being sent to the court," the police wrote in a post on X.

उक्त मामले में सिमरी थाना अंतर्गत प्राथमिकी दर्ज करते हुए 01 अभियुक्त को गिरफ्तार कर माननीय न्यायालय में भेजा जा रहा है। — Darbhanga Police (@DarbhangaPolice) August 29, 2025

A purported video surfaced yesterday showing the man wearing a Congress flag using a Hindi expletive against PM Modi from the dais raised during the alleged 'voter theft' rally. Following this, the BJP filed a case and demanded an apology from the Congress. A case was also filed against Mr Gandhi over the incident in Patna.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah condemned the language used against PM Modi and termed the incident a "stain" on the country's democracy. He also slammed the Congress party, saying that under Mr Gandhi's leadership, the party has "reached its lowest level".

"Under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, Congress politics has reached its lowest level. They cannot tolerate how a poor mother's son has been sitting in the Prime Minister's chair for the past 11 years and is continuously taking the country forward under his leadership," he wrote in a post on X.

He added, "This clearly shows that the Congress party has returned to its old ways and character, through which it has always poisoned the country's political culture."

बिहार के दरभंगा में माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी और उनकी स्वर्गीय माताजी के लिए कांग्रेस और आरजेडी के मंच से जिस प्रकार गालियों से भरी अभद्र भाषा का प्रयोग किया गया है, वह न केवल निंदनीय है, बल्कि हमारे लोकतंत्र को भी कलंकित करने वाला है।



राहुल गांधी के नेतृत्व में… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 28, 2025

BJP President JP Nadda also hit out at the Opposition party, saying the abuses hurled against PM Modi and his mother have "crossed all limits of indecency", and demanded Mr Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav - who was a part of the rally - to apologise.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called the incident "inappropriate".

"The use of indecent language against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother from the Congress and RJD platforms during the Voter Rights Yatra in Darbhanga is extremely inappropriate, and I condemn it," he said.

However, Congress leader Pawan Khera denied the incident, saying the BJP was raising "irrelevant" issues to distract from the crucial ones.