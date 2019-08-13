"Proud Moment": Ministers Praise PM Modi's 'Man vs Wild' Show

Hosted by British presenter Bear Grylls, the 'Man vs Wild' episode featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi aired 9 pm on Discovery Channel in India.

All India | Edited by | Updated: August 13, 2019 00:07 IST
Discovery Channel said the special episode was shot in Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand.


New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appearance on popular adventure TV show "Man vs Wild" on Monday sparked a range of reactions. Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah praised the episode on Twitter, with generous praise for the Prime Minister.

"Today on #ManVsWild with @BearGrylls and PM @narendramodi, the world got to see a completely unexplored aspect of India. It was a proud moment to see PM Modi share our civilisational values on environment conservation, coexistence & protecting our rich wild life with the world (sic)," he tweeted.

Discovery Channel said the special episode was shot in Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand and it was a "frank and freewheeling journey" that will throw light on wildlife conservation. Bear Grylls, who has also hosted a show with former US President Barack Obama in the wilderness of Alaska, tackled challenges of surviving in the wild with PM Modi in the show that has been widely publicised ahead of its broadcast.

PM Modi's message on using the programme to spread awareness on environmental conservation and climate change comes at a time when nations have raised concerns over rising global temperatures.
Abnormal heatwaves have been felt across continents, from the relatively colder northern regions of Europe to North America. Ice sheets have melted at an alarming rate in Greenland.

Scientists have also indicated there is a link between climate change and rising incidences of floods which have battered many states in India this monsoon.



