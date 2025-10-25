Man Tries To Stab Him, Unarmed Senior Cop Grabs Colleague's Gun And Fires

A police officer shot at a man during a chase at the Victoria playground in Hyderabad on Saturday.

According to initial reports, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East Zone), S Chaitanya Kumar, and his colleague were pursuing a man suspected of cell phone theft when the incident occurred.

In an attempt to arrest the man, the gunman fell, and the suspect allegedly tried to stab the unarmed DCP. In response, the DCP grabbed the gunman's weapon and fired three rounds at the thief.

The injured suspect was immediately taken to a hospital.

DGP Law and Order Mahesh Bhagwat confirmed to NDTV that the officer opened fire.

Details about the suspect's condition and the exact circumstances of the shooting are currently being investigated.