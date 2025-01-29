Man Targets Wife's Boss' Car With Remote-Control Bomb Over Suspicion Of Affair In Chhattisgarh

42-year-old man triggered a blast in the car of his wife's employer with a remote-controlled bomb in Chhattisgarh's Durg district on suspicion she was having an affair with him, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

No one was inside the parked car at the time of the blast, which damaged the vehicle, he said.

The accused, Devendra Singh, a resident of Ram Nagar locality in Bhilai city, was arrested on Wednesday, a day after the incident, he said.

After the blast in the car of realtor Sanjay Bundela outside his office in Bhilai city on Tuesday, police lodged a case against an unidentified person under relevant sections of the new criminal law BNS and the Explosive Substances Act, and started a probe, the official said.

Based on the technical analysis of CCTV footage, the police detained Singh for questioning who confessed his involvement in the crime, he said.

Singh told the police he committed the act on suspicion that his wife, who works as an assistant manager in Bundela's office, was having an affair with the real estate developer, the official added.

The accused said he learned to make a remote-controlled bomb from a YouTube video and then blasted Bundela's car using the explosive device to scare him, according to the official.

Singh was produced in a local court, which sent him to prison, he added.

