Man Taken Into Custody For Allegedly Smoking, Bribing Crew On IndiGo Plane

The man was later taken into custody by the Delhi Police. (FILE PHOTO)

A man travelling in an IndiGo flight from Goa to Delhi was allegedly caught smoking in the restroom of the aircraft on Thursday.

Narendra Singh, onboard flight 6E 637, also allegedly tried to bribe the crew of the aircraft to save himself against any action after the crew detected smoke.

Mr Singh was handed over to Central Industrial Security Force personnel at the airport. He was later taken into custody by the Delhi Police.

"We have registered a non-congnizable report against the accused passenger on the complaint of IndiGo staff," Sanjay Bhatia, Delhi airport DCP, said.

