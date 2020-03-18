Man Suspected To Have Coronavirus Jumps Off 7th Floor Of Delhi Hospital: Police

The man was brought to the hospital from Delhi airport, police said (Representational)

A man suspected to be infected with coronavirus allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the seventh floor of a bulding of Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday, soon after he was admitted to the facility by airport authorities, police said.

The man was brought by the airport authorities as a coronavirus suspect and was immediately put in the isolation ward, hospital sources said.

"The Nodal Officer informed us about the 35-year-old man who was brought from Delhi's Indira Gandhi airport as a suspected coronavirus patient. He was admitted today at about 9 pm. He committed suicide today by jumping off the Super Speciality Block building," police said in a statement.

"During preliminary enquiry it has revealed that the man is from Punjab and he was staying in Sydney for the past one year. He travelled to Delhi on an Air India flight," they said.

His samples had been taken and sent for testing, sources at the hospital said, adding that the reports are awaited.

He forced open the isolation ward and jumped off the seventh floor of the building, they said.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)