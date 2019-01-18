Man, Suspected Of Planning Terror Attack, Arrested In Jammu And Kashmir

The man has been taken into custody by the Jammu and Kashmir police.

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly planning a terrorist attack in the Kupwara region and recovered incriminating materials including ammunition from his possession.

The man, Mohammad Aslam Beigh, was arrested from a naka checkpoint.

The police took him into custody. A preliminary investigation suggested that he was planning to join a terror outfit and was planning a terror attack in Kupwara area along with other terrorists.

Aslam Beigh was motivated to turn to terrorism through social media by entities based in Pakistan, police said.

An FIR has been filed against him in Kupwara police station.