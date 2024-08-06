Man Strangles Wife, Hangs Self After Row In Gurugram Slum: Police

Police have identified the couple as Prajapati Das and 19-year-old Shivali Das. (Representational)

A 24-year-old man allegedly strangled his teenage wife and later hung himself after a row at their house in a slum in Sector 50 here, police on Monday said.

Police have identified the couple as Prajapati Das and 19-year-old Shivali Das.

According to Inspector Satyawan, the local SHO, the two were natives of West Bengal and Prajapati Das worked as a labourer.

The matter was reported to police by Shivali's father who lives nearby. He alleged that his son-in-law killed his daughter in domestic violence. The two had got married only seven months ago, he said.

According to a senior officer, the incident took place around 1.30 pm on Sunday during a fight between the couple.

Das strangled his wife with a cloth after which he committed suicide, the officer said.

According to the Shivali's father, on Sunday, when he returned from work, he realised that his daughter had not prepared food for him. When he went looking for her to her house, he found the door locked from inside.

"When I peeped inside, I saw that my son-in-law was hanging and my daughter was lying on the floor. With the help of the neighbours, I rushed them to a nearby hospital where doctors declared both of them dead," he said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under section 103 (1)-(murder) at the Sector 50 Police Station on Sunday, police said.

"Bodies of both those killed are kept in mortuary for post mortem and a probe is underway," Satyawan, the Station House Officer, said.

