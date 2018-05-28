Man, Son Killed As Dumper Overturns On Them During Road Repair Nitesh Soni (35) and his son Yansh (8) had gone to buy ice-cream from a road side vendor near the Nathdwara Temple where road repairing was going on.

A man and his eight-year-old son were killed after a dumper overturned on them during road repairing work in Nathdwara town of Rajsamand district of Rajasthan, police said today.



Nitesh Soni (35) and his son Yansh (8) had gone to buy ice-cream from a road side vendor near the Nathdwara Temple where road repairing was going on.



They were standing near the dumper which overturned last night, assistant sub inspector of Nathdwara police station Tulsi Ram said.



The ASI said the dumper was there to off load gravel for repairing work and it was stationed on the edge of a pit. It suddenly overturned trapping the man and his son.



The bodies have been handed over to family members.



