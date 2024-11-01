Three Generations Lost In Triple Murder In Andhra Pradesh

The victims' bodies were found lying in a pool of blood with their heads smashed

A man, his son and grandson were killed as two groups clashed during Diwali celebrations in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district on Thursday.

The victims' bodies were found lying in a pool of blood with their heads smashed and sickles in their hands in Kajuluru village.

Preliminary investigations suggest the attack was sparked by old rivalries and derogatory comments made by the victims towards the accused families, police said.

The victims have been identified as Bathula Ramesh, Bathula Chinni (son), and Bathula Raju (grandson).

"We are investigating the incident from all angles, and preliminary evidence suggests a long-standing feud between the families. We will arrest the accused soon," senior police official Ramakrishna Rao said.