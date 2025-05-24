Man Lures 3-Year-Old Girl Into Bushes With Banana, Then Rapes, Murders Her

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping and murdering a three-year-old girl in Andhra Pradesh's YSR Kadapa district.

According to reports, the incident took place when the victim's parents took her to a relative's wedding in a village.

While the girl was playing outside, the accused, Rahamatulla, allegedly lured her with a banana and took her to a deserted area, where he allegedly raped and killed her

The victim's parents searched for her but couldn't find her. Later, her body was discovered in a bush.

The villagers then caught Rahamatulla and handed him over to the police