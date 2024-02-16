Man Slits Wife's Neck, Then Tries To Kill Daughter And Himself: UP Cops

She had returned home just 20 days back. Suspecting that his wife was having an extramarital affair, the man picked up a razor blade and sliced her neck, said police. The woman, Sabreen, is dead.

The man did the same with his three-year-old daughter, Hiba, and then also tried to kill himself, the police added.

The accused husband, Javed, a native of Hapur's Pilkhua, and his daughter are said to be critical and admitted to a Delhi hospital.

The incident was reported from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

Aneesh, Sabreen's brother-in-law, has told police that Javed, who got married during the lockdown, used to regularly beat his wife.

Over the last eight months, Sabreen was living with her in-laws.