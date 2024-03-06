Man Slaps Elderly Mother, Hits Her With Slipper In UP

A video grab shows the man thrashing his mother

Slipper in hand, he hits the elderly woman repeatedly, then circles around her plastic chair, drops the slipper, and pulls her by her hair, shows a disturbing video from Uttar Pradesh. The woman is his mother.

The incident, which was captured on camera, has been reported from village Barua in Kaushambi - some 170 km from state capital Lucknow.

The woman, Chandra Sinha, 80, was viciously attacked by her son, Sonu Thakur, shows the video.

Too weak to resist, the woman takes the blows. The man slaps his mother, pulls her by her hair and slams her into the chair, shows the chilling clip.

Reports say that the elderly woman is mentally is and that the son flew into a rage when she soiled her clothes.

Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said a police officer has been sent to the spot to investigate the matter and submit a detailed report into the incident.