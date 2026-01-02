Man Sits On Car Bonnet, Guides Friend Through Thick Fog, Zero Visibility

Thick winter fog across North Indian cities has brought road travel to a standstill. With visibility nearly reduced to zero, especially in early morning and late night hours, people are struggling to drive safely on the road.

Amid this biting cold, a video of a man sitting on the bonnet of a car and guiding the driver through an off-road patch has surfaced on social media.

The video, posted to Instagram, was captioned, "ADAS Level 4. Only 1 in India Scorpio."

In the clip, it appeared like the dense fog had rendered the headlights almost useless. A person behind the camera is heard saying, "Guys, visibility is zero. We have made a person sit outside (on the car's bonnet)."

The man further said, "He is giving us instructions because right now we are not on the main road. It's an off-road patch, and we are unable to see anything here. We can't figure out where to turn."

Another person in the car is heard saying, "No light works when it comes to zero visibility, hence, make someone sit in front."

While the group laughed, the man on the bonnet signalled with his hands and the driver carefully turned the steering based on his instructions. The driver jokingly says, "Indicator mil gya."

One of them also sarcastically called the bonnet-sitter "ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) Level 4", comparing him to modern driver-assist technology that helps cars steer, brake, and stay on track.

The video quickly went viral on social media, with the comment section flooded with jokes.

One person wrote, "Accident se pehle thand se mar jaega (the man will die of cold)."

Another commented, "Baad me gaadi thukegi pahle launda thukega" (Person sitting on the bonnet will be hit first and then the car).

"Naya feature aya hai scorpio mein human radar (Scorpio has got a new feature - human radar)," wrote another.

"This is the reason why men no longer live as compared to women," wrote the next.

"Aura farming in car," commented another.

A person recommended, "Well you can try camera mode, open pro mode and adjust the settings, you'll get better visibility."

Last year, in another incident, a UP woman made a reel by climbing onto the bonnet of a car. The police imposed a total fine of Rs 22,500 for violating traffic rules.