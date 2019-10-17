Man Sits Face-To-Face With Lion At Enclosure In Delhi Zoo, Rescued

Chilling visuals show the man sitting face-to-face with the lion at the Delhi Zoo.

A man who inexplicably went into a lion enclosure at the Delhi Zoo and spent several moments sitting perilously close to the beast, has been rescued.

It is not known yet why the man ended up inside the enclosure. "He's Rehan Khan, a 28-year-old man from Bihar. He seems to be mentally unstable. He was immediately brought out without any injury," said a senior police officer. It appeared that he had deliberately breached the fence, as enclosures for carnivores are very heavily fortified to prevent any incidents.

The man is even seen casually lying down in front of the lion at one point.

Chilling visuals show the man sitting face-to-face with the lion and even casually lying down at one point. He appears to be undaunted by the giant carnivore and is focused on challenging it.

Experts said the intruder was "extremely lucky" to have survived the encounter unharmed. "A lion of this size can kill a human being within 15 seconds," said Anish Andheria of the Wildlife Conservation Trust.

He guessed that eventually, had the guards not acted when they did, the lion may have gone for the man.

Animal Rights activist Gauri Maulekhi questioned the security in the Delhi Zoo. "Even a few months back the lions' enclosure had been breached as there were no proper locks," she said. "Even if it is deliberate, surely the fencing is not high enough, so people are able to enter? There should be absolutely no scope of such incidents," added the activist.

