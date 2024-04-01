Man Shot Dead For Resisting Attempt To Kidnap His Sister In Madhya Pradesh

The victim died while being taken to the state capital, police said.

A 25-year-old man belonging to the nomadic community Pardi died after he was shot for resisting a bid to allegedly kidnap his sister in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, an official said.

The incident took place in the Dharnavada area, about 40 km from the district headquarters, police said.

Dharampal Pardi was shot in the foot by a person after he objected to an alleged attempt to kidnap his sister, said Sub-Inspector Rajendra Singh, the in-charge of Dharnavada police station.

A profusely bleeding Dharampal was rushed to a nearby hospital, which referred him to Bhopal for better medical care.

The victim died while being taken to the state capital, he said.

Police have registered a case of murder against seven to eight individuals and efforts are on to nab them, the official said, adding that the crime seems to be the fallout of an old enmity.

