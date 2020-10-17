Man Shot Dead By Men On Bike In Uttar Pradesh: Cops

A man was was shot dead by three bike-borne men in Uttar Pradesh. (Representational)

A man was was shot dead by three bike-borne men in Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh on Friday night, according to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sachindra Patel.

DK Gupta was leaving after closing his shop when the attack on him took place.

Locals claimed that the victim was a BJP leader

"Mr Gupta was leaving after closing his shop when three bike-borne assailants opened fire on him," Mr Patel told reporters.

The family members, according to the police official, had tried to take the victim to Agra after the incident but he could not be saved.

"The family members have given the name of some suspects with whom the victim had some disputes. We will conduct investigations and arrest them soon," Mr Patel said.

Further investigations are underway.