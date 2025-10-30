Man Sets Himself Ablaze Near Bombay High Court Over Dispute With Lawyer

A man attempted to commit suicide by immolating himself outside the premises of the Bombay High Court here on Monday evening, police said.

Police personnel and some pedestrians intervened promptly and doused the flames. The man, identified as Prakash Sawant, was rushed to a state-run hospital in south Mumbai, where he was found to have sustained 50 per cent burn injuries, an official said.

Prima facie, a dispute between Sawant, a resident of Kankavali in coastal Sindhudurg district, and a lawyer over filing a case in the court led to the incident.

Sawant had allegedly paid Rs 80,000 to a lawyer to file a case in the High Court. However, the lawyer did not file the case, police said.

Azad Maidan Police are investigating the incident.

