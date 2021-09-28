Man Sentenced To Life In Prison For Raping, Killing Girl, Fined Rs 1.5 Lakh

Man Sentenced To Life In Prison For Rape-Murder, Fined Rs 1.5 Lakh (Representational)

A POCSO court in Ghaziabad on Tuesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping and killing a seven-year-old girl, and imposed a pecuniary fine of Rs 1.5 lakh on the convict.

Half of the amount of the fine would be given to the parents of the girl, public prosecutor Satish Sharma said.

On October 25, 2014, Subodh took the girl to his residence after promising to give her something to eat. He raped the girl and stabbed her to death.

When the girl did not return home in the evening, her parents started looking for her in the colony and their neighbours told them that they had seen the girl with Subodh.

The family members of the girl informed police and they recovered her body from Subodh's house.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's father, the police lodged an FIR against Subodh and arrested him.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)