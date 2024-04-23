Man Replaces Broken Nexon Mirror With A Pink Plastic One In Peak 'Jugaad'

"India is not for beginners," read a comment on the post

We have often seen Indians opting for cheaper alternatives to original items, widely known as “jugaad”. It's all about finding clever shortcuts and makeshift solutions to get things done. Most of them are practical and ingenious alternatives, and a reflection of creativity and resourcefulness. A video from Maharashtra is testament to that.

The video, now viral, appears to be of a Tata Nexon car with a broken side mirror. Then the camera zooms in and focuses on a pink plastic mirror put in its place. “Epic moment,” the overlay text read.

See the post here:

Since being posted, the video has been shared multiple times and have amassed over 6.5 million views.

One user commented, “Nexon Barbie.” Another wrote, “Objects in the mirror appear the same as they appear.”

“India is not for beginners,” wrote a third.

The owner was “using 200 % of his brain", said one.

“Still better than those who keep their ORVMs closed and drive. He literally considered safety,” read a comment, while another user agreed, “At least he is careful.”