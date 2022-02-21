Man Vows To Double Couple's Money Via Rituals, Robs Them During Mantra

Efforts are underway to arrest the accused, said the police. (Representational)

A Thane resident was cheated of Rs 1 lakh by a person who promised to double the amount after conducting some rituals, police said on Monday.

The Maharashtra resident had recently retired from an aviation firm. The accused, identified as Pankaj Pawar, called him and his wife to an isolated place in Balkum on February 11, a Kapurbawadi police station official said.

"Pawar got the couple to chant mantras as part of the so-called ritual and slipped away with the bag containing Rs 1 lakh. Efforts are on to nab him," he added.