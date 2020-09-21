Man Pretends To Be Woman, Collects Nudes Of Aspiring Models: Delhi Police

The accused was arrested from outside his residence in Delhi's Sultanpuri, police said (Representational)

The Delhi Police have arrested a 37-year-old man who used to pose as a female model by creating a fake account on social media and collect nude photos of women on the pretext of giving them a chance to audition for a web series, officials said on Monday.

Police said a 17-year-old girl had complained that she was contacted by one Rashi Goel on social media, who introduced herself as a model looking for new models for an upcoming web series, asked for her normal and nude photographs for auditions.

The girl sent her nude photographs to Rashi Goel, but she kept asking for more. The girl then blocked Rashi Goel on the social media platform, a senior police officer said.

The complainant was contacted by two people, who sent her nude photos which she had sent to Rashi Goel, and threatened to post the them on social media if she doesn't agree to their demands, he said.

Obscene photograph of the girl was also sent to two of her friends. The accused also sent her the screenshot of a profile created by using her name and her photograph, police said.

"During the investigation, four social media IDs, created allegedly to contact the women, were identified. Later, Mam Chand was held from outside his residence in Delhi's Sultanpuri," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Anto Alphonse said.

Mam Chand created several fake profiles on social media and targeted upcoming models. He was previously involved in a cheating case in Haryana's Hisar, the DCP said.

During interrogation, the accused claimed that he never met any of the wmen. An audition form and objectionable photographs of them were also found in the mobile phone of the accused, police said, adding three mobile phones and four SIM cards were seized from Mam Chand.