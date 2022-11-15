Man Pours Acid On Estranged Wife After Arguement On Road In UP

A 30-year-old woman suffered serious injuries after her husband poured acid on her (Representational)

A 30-year-old woman suffered serious injuries after her estranged husband poured acid on her, police in UP's Shahjahanpur said today.

The woman has been admitted to the medical college hospital and her husband arrested, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said the couple had a dispute for the past 10 years and lived separately.

The woman, who worked at the medical college as a private employee, was on her way to work when her husband accosted her at the entrance gate. After an altercation, the man threw acid at her, said Mr Kumar.

The accused was arrested from the spot and his wife has been admitted to the medical college, Mr Kumar added.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)