Man, Posing As Investment Advisor, Dupes Woman Of Rs 29 Lakhs: Delhi Cops

The accused, Chothmal Saini, is a resident of Rajasthan's Sikar and was wanted in two different cyber fraud cases, he said.

Read Time: 2 mins
Man, Posing As Investment Advisor, Dupes Woman Of Rs 29 Lakhs: Delhi Cops
Further investigation is underway, say cops (Representational)
New Delhi:

Delhi Police has arrested a 44-year-old man for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 29 lakh through a fake online investment scheme, an official on Tuesday said.

The accused, Chothmal Saini, is a resident of Rajasthan's Sikar and was wanted in two different cyber fraud cases, he said.

The complainant, a woman, alleged that she was lured into an online part-time job. She was directed to a website where she was asked to invest money and shown fake returns credited to her digital account, police said.

"Believing the platform to be genuine, she continued to invest and deposited Rs 29 lakh into various bank accounts provided by the fraudsters. The accused, posing as investment advisors, guided her through social media chats to keep investing," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Southwest, Amit Goel, in a statement.

When her returns climbed into crores on the website, she attempted to withdraw some of the profits but was denied access, said the DCP, adding she then lodged a police complaint realising that she had been cheated.

The police teams got to know that the accused is staying in different hotels in Jaipur and Sikar.

Saini was arrested during a raid in Sikar, police said.

Further investigation is underway and efforts are on to trace and arrest the other members involved, they said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Delhi News, Delhi Investment Scam, Delhi Cyber Fraud
