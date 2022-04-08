Maharashtra Man On The Run After Kidnap, Rape Of 6-Year-Old Girl: Police

The accused fled from the spot after being confronted by neighbours, said police. (Representational)

A 6-year-old girl was abducted and raped allegedly by her neighbour in Wagle Estate area of Thane city, a police official said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Anwar Shaikh (40), Inspector (Crime) Sunil Shinde said, "On April 6, the accused took the the girl to his home, locked it and raped her. He fled from the spot after being confronted by neighbours and efforts were on to nab him," he said.

