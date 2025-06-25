Man Missing For 25 Days After Seeking Marriage Help On Religious Stage

In a bizarre turn of events that began with a public appeal for marriage on a spiritual stage, 45-year-old Indrakumar Tiwari from Padwar (Khitola) village in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district has been missing for over 25 days. His disappearance has not only stunned his village but also left the local police scrambling for answers.

Indrakumar, who worked as a part-time teacher and farmer, had expressed his frustration about not finding a bride during a spiritual discourse by renowned Guru Aniruddhacharya Maharaj in Rivanjha village near Sihora this May. Rather than advice, he was met with light-hearted banter, and the incident was captured on video. The clip went viral on social media, unfortunately catching the attention of scamsters.

According to the family and initial police investigation, an unknown group contacted Indrakumar shortly after the video went viral. They promised to arrange his marriage to a woman named "Khushi" and lured him to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. The gang reportedly asked him to bring jewellery and cash, presumably as part of wedding formalities.

Indrakumar left home on the evening of June 2, informing neighbours that he would return by June 6. Since then, there has been no communication, and his whereabouts remain unknown. On June 8, concerned locals lodged a missing person's report at the Majhouli police station.

What adds to the mystery is Indrakumar's solitary existence-he has no immediate family members alive. The absence of close relatives has made the search more challenging, though villagers are actively supporting the police in the investigation.

Police teams are coordinating with their counterparts in Uttar Pradesh and pursuing all leads, but nearly a month later, Indrakumar is still missing.

Additional SP (Rural) Suryakant Sharma told NDTV that the matter is under investigation and a team has been dispatched to trace the missing man.

