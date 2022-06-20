Man Locks Son, Daughter-In-Law In A Room, Opens Fire At Cops In UP

The man went to the rooftop of the house and indiscriminately started firing, police said.

Three policemen, including a police outpost in-charge, were injured when an elderly person allegedly opened fire at them in the Chakeri area in Kanpur on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in Shyam Nagar locality when a police team had gone there after the attacker's daughter-in-law made a call that she and her husband were locked in a room by the accused, they said.

The accused, identified as Raj Kumar Dubey (54) and dealing in share market, was arrested for attacking the police party, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Pramod Kumar said.

He said the police team reached Dubey's house and tried to persuade him to free his son Sidharth and daughter-in-law Bhawna.

But Mr Dubey went to the rooftop of the house and indiscriminately started firing from his licensed double-barrel gun at the policemen, leaving them injured, the DCP said.

The police personnel had to run to save them themselves, he said.

Subsequently, additional police force led by ACP (cantonment) Migrank Shekhar and DCP Kumar rushed there.

They tried to pacify Dubey but he put a demand before the senior officials that they should first place the police personnel under suspension for trying to enter his house, according to police.

The police officials sent a “fake” suspension letter to Dubey's mobile phone following he stopped firing, they said.

Dubey was arrested and the gun was seized, they added.

The injured policemen, identified as sub-inspector Himanshu Tyagi and constables Ram Ratan and Ashwani Kumar, were taken to hospital, police said.

The accused is stated to be mentally unstable, they said, adding a probe is underway in the incident. PTI COR ABN AQS AQS

