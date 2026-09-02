Man Kills Wife, 3 Minor Children With Machete In Assam, Arrested

A school teacher allegedly killed his wife and three children in a machete attack in Assam's Jonai early on Wednesday, police said. The accused, identified as 55-year-old Firoz Ali, has been taken into custody and a probe is underway.

The incident took place in Telam Bazar area of Jonai this morning when the man allegedly attacked four members of his family, including his wife and three minor children, with a machete.

The victims were identified as Chinuwara Begum (33), Neina Akhtar (13), Sakhil Ali (8) and Rijika (5).

Police and forensic teams visited the crime scene and collected evidence as part of the investigation.

According to preliminary information, the accused was working as a teacher at Gamchuk Primary School with a monthly salary of Rs 10,000.

"In the morning, we learnt that Firoz had killed his wife and three children. We immediately caught him and tied him to a pole. He had killed his entire family," a local resident said.

Police later arrested Firoz Ali and took him into custody for further interrogation.

The accused confessed that he killed his family due to financial distress. "I have been under financial strain as I earn Rs 10,000 to support my family. So, I killed my wife and children," he said.

"We have arrested Firoz for killing his wife and three children. He has confessed to killing four members of his family. We have begun our investigation and are examining all possible angles. He remains in our custody for further investigation," a police official said.