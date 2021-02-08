Man Kills Pregnant Wife, Four-Year-Old Daughter In UP: Police

The accused has been arrested, and a case has been registered, the police said. (Representational)

A 30-year-old man killed his pregnant wife and minor daughter in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, today following an argument, the police said.

The man, who works as a barber, later went to the police station himself and confessed, they said.

The incident took place at the Gayatripuram locality in the city.

Circle officer MS Rawat said the man is suffering from cancer.

"On Monday, there was an argument between Gulfam and his wife Muskan, 22, following which he strangulated her and his four-year-old daughter Aayat, 4, to death," Mr Rawat said, adding that the accused then reached the police station and told officials about the incident.

"The woman was Gulfam's third wife. The accused has been arrested, and a case has been registered," Mr Rawat said.