Man Killed, Placed On Train Track To Make It Look Like Suicide In Delhi: Cops

A man who had been missing since March 8 was found dead near Delhi Cantt railway station, with his body mutilated and bearing multiple stab wounds, police said on Sunday.

A probe revealed that after fatally stabbing the man, the accused placed the body on the railway tracks to make it look like suicide, they said.

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), the mutilated body was found near the Delhi Cantt railway station on March 9. The victim, in his early to mid 20s, was taken to a nearby hospital's mortuary for identification.

On March 12, Anand Parbat police, who were investigating a missing persons case, contacted railway police seeking a photograph of the deceased.

"Soon after, Naveen identified the victim as his brother-in-law Pankaj, a resident of Baljit Nagar. Naveen revealed that Pankaj had been missing since March 8," a police officer said.

While searching for his brother-in-law, Naveen found Pankaj's scooter near Prem Nagar railway crossing and alerted police, the police said.

CCTV footage from the area was reviewed and four to five suspects were seen attacking Pankaj in one of the videos, they said.

The GRP registered an FIR on March 14 and detained four people.

Confessing to the crime, the accused revealed that they had an ongoing dispute with Pankaj. On March 8, they stabbed the victim multiple times near Prem Nagar railway crossing and after he succumbed, they placed his body on the railway tracks to make it look like suicide, they said.

Later, a train ran over the body, severing it into two parts, the police said.

The fifth suspect is at large and efforts are on to trace him, they said.

