Man Killed In Tiger Attack In Madhya Pradesh Reserve

The incident took place on Saturday night. (Representational)

A 22-year-old man was mauled to death by a tiger in a buffer zone of the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place between 8 pm and 9 pm on Saturday at Kumbhai village in Manpur buffer zone of the reserve, Manpur police station in-charge Sundresh Singh Maravi said.

The victim, identified as Anuj Baiga, had gone out to answer nature's call near Chamkui drain when the tiger, apparently hiding in the bushes nearby, attacked him, the official said.

When locals ventured out of their homes at around 5 am on Sunday, they found the man's body near the drain and informed the police and forest department, he said.

The victim's upper body parts were mauled by the tiger, he said.

Forest officials reached the spot and are conducting an investigation into the incident, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)