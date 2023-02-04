Man Kidnapped From Delhi By His Business Partners, Rescued From Punjab

The kidnappers were intercepted in Phagwara city with the help of Punjab Police.

Two men were arrested from Phagwara in Punjab for allegedly kidnapping their 40-year-old business partner from Kashmiri Gate here over a monetary issue, police said on Saturday.

The accused, who introduced themselves as police officers before the taxi driver who was hired by them, were forcibly taking the victim along with them to Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

They have been identified as Nishar Ahmad (48) and Imtiyaz Ahmad (48), both residents of Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Police got a PCR call on Thursday where a person said that some Kashmiri people took his brother-in-law Sayad Tarikh from near Kashmiri Gate. The caller was contacted who said that he was calling from Kashmir, a senior police officer said.

Local inquiry with passersby and vendors near the area was conducted and all tour and travel offices were visited.

During the inquiry, it was revealed that two Kashmiri men kidnapped another Kashmiri from Hare Rama Travels, Kashmere Gate. The CCTV footage near Hare Rama Travels were analysed and it was revealed that the accused forcibly took the other Kashmiri in a taxi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

During investigation, the CCTV footages were checked and it was revealed that the alleged vehicle was travelling towards Kashmir through GT Karnal Road. They were immediately chased and message was immediately flashed to SSPs in Haryana and Punjab, police said.

Later, the kidnappers were intercepted in Phagwara city with the help of Punjab Police. The victim was rescued and both his associates were arrested, the DCP said.

Interrogation revealed that both the parties are business partners and there was a money dispute of Rs 55 lakh between the victim and the accused who deal in saffron and shawl, police said.

The victim was not in a position to repay his debt. When the victim opposed, the accused threatened to kill him. They also threatened him to quietly go with them to Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

According to police, the victim's friend was with him when the accused met him. They did not take his friend along with them who later informed the family members of about the incident.

They were planning to recover Rs 55 lakh from the family members of the victim after kidnapping him.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)