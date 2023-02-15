Man Jailed For 20 Years For Repeatedly Raping Minor, Making Her Pregnant

The rape convict has been sentenced to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment. (Representational)

A court in Maharashtra's Jalna district has sentenced a 21-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for repeatedly raping a schoolgirl, who became pregnant and delivered a baby.

The sessions court judge Prahlad Bhagure also imposed a fine of Rs 2,500 on the convict Yogesh Saste.

According to the prosecution, Saste told the minor girl that he would marry her. Over a period of one year, he sexually assaulted and raped her on multiple occasions.

The teenage girl's mother found out what was happening months after her daughter became pregnant. After she delivered a girl child, the schoolgirl's mother filed a police complaint against Saste in April 2021.

During the trial, 9 witnesses, including the girl's mother and her school's headmaster, were examined by the court, said the prosecution.

The court held Saste guilty under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Indian Penal Code.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)