Man In Flames After Bus At Petrol Pump Catches Fire In Indore

A man was engulfed in flames while filling a bus with fuel at a petrol pump in Indore on Sunday. A CCTV camera at the petrol pump caught the terrifying moment an explosion left the driver on fire.

The driver is seen putting fuel into the bus when suddenly a huge ball of fire encapsulates him. The man on fire sprints away from the blast and panicked passengers are seen rushing out onto the road.

Within seconds, employees of the petrol pump use a fire extinguisher placed near the pump to put out the flame, potentially saving the lives of the passengers on the private bus.

After the fire seems to be put out, a man is seen rushing into the bus that is surrounded by smoke and driving it away from the petrol pump to avoid further disaster.

The driver and his helper, who was also badly burnt in the explosion, have been hospitalised and are reportedly in critical condition.

Police in the area are investigating the incident and further details will be made available soon.

