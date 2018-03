A man distraught over his wife's drinking habit, axed her to death in Jharkhand's Latehar district, police said Thursday.The tribal, who had been trying to rid his wife of her habit, had a quarrel with her when she returned to their home at Bhuiyantoli drunk on Wednesday evening, the police said.Villagers said the man in a fit of rage picked up an axe and attacked his wife. The woman was killed instantly.The man then fled to their married daughter's house to avoid suspicion. Police went to the spot on being informed and the body was recovered Thursday.The man was arrested and forwarded to judicial custody.