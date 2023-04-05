Man Gifts His Ex Home Theatre With Bomb As Wedding Gift. Blast Kills Groom

The incident took place on Monday in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district.

A newly married man and his brother died on Monday after a home theatre music system he received as a wedding gift exploded as soon as it was plugged in. Four others were seriously injured in the blast.

The home theatre, it turns out, was rigged with explosives, and was a gift from the ex-boyfriend of the bride, police investigation has revealed. The incident took place in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district.

The impact of the explosion led to the collapse of the walls and roof of the room where the home theatre system was kept. The cops said that when the groom, identified as 22-year-old Hemendra Merawi, switched on the home theatre system after connecting its wire to an electric band, there was a huge explosion, which led to Mr Merawi's death on the spot. His brother, on the other hand, succumbed during treatment.

During a police investigation, it was found that the blast took place because someone had planted explosives inside the home theatre system. Later, when the cops started investigating the list of gifts received during the marriage, they discovered that the music system was a gift from the bride's ex-lover.

Police identified the accused as Sarju and later arrested him. Kabirdham Additional Superintendent of Police Manisha Thakur said that during interrogation, the accused accepted that he was angry with his ex-girlfriend for getting married, so he gifted her the home theatre system with explosives planted inside.

According to police, Hemendra Merawi got married on April 1. His brother Rajkumar, 30, and four others, including a one-and-a-half year boy, suffered injuries and they were taken to the district hospital in Kawradha. However, Mr Rajkumar succumbed during treatment. The others are undergoing treatment in the hospital.