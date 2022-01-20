Man Gets Life In Jail For Repeatedly Raping 11-Year-Old Daughter In Rajasthan

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on the convict (Representational)

A special court in Rajasthan's Bundi convicted a 35-year-old man of repeatedly raping his 11-year-old daughter and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Court - II also slapped a fine of Rs 40,000 on him.

The convict from Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district lived in Rajasthan and was employed at a stone quarry, public prosecutor Mahavir Meghwal said.

He was an alcoholic and chased his wife out of the house after frequent quarrels. However, he kept his two children - a daughter and a son - with him, Mr Meghwal said.

After the girl could no longer take the sexual assault by her father, she shared her ordeal with her aunt, who lived in the neighbourhood, the public prosecutor said.

In her statement to the police on January 21, 2021, the survivor alleged that her father, in an inebriated condition, repeatedly raped her after her mother left the house.

On the basis of this statement, the police charged the man for rape under the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act, and arrested him. He has been in jail since January 22, 2021 under judicial custody, Mr Meghwal said.

During the trial, statements of 19 witnesses were recorded before the court and at least 23 documents were produced, he said.