Man Gets For Life Imprisonment For Raping Minor Daughter For 5 Years

A POCSO court in Azamgarh on Wednesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping his daughter repeatedly for five years.

Special judge, Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court, Ravish Kumar Atri also imposed a fine of Rs 55,000 on Shoaib.

According to prosecutor Awadhesh Kumar Mishra, the minor girl had informed police that her father would rape her, beat her and threaten to kill her if she opposed him.

Following her complaint, an FIR under relevant sections was filed at Nizamabad police station on October 8, 2020.

The police after probing the matter submitted the chargesheet in the case.