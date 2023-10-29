Man Found Dead At Bihar Congress MLA's House, Cops Launch Murder Probe

The body of a 24-year-old man found at the house of Congress leader Nitu Kumar in Bihar's Narhat village, police said. The man has been identified as Piyush Singh, a relative of the Congress MLA.

Police said that Ms Kumar wasn't at home when they found the body. Nawada Superintendent of Police (SP) Ambrish Rahul said that they received information about the body at the MLA's house on Saturday evening, after which they sent a team to investigate.

Nitu Kumar is currently in Patna and there was no other family member at home.

Police said the body was discovered in a room that belonged to Golu Singh, Nitu Singh's nephew.

Piyush's mother said that he had stepped out of the house to meet Golu, who is now absconding.

Police have launched a probe to investigate the case and are also searching for Golu Singh. He is the son of Neetu Singh's brother-in-law Suman Singh and Abha Singh, a former district president of Congress.

"Based on preliminary investigation, we suspect Golu Singh. No arrests have been made till now. When the post-mortem is done, we will then come to know the exact time the incident took place," the SP said.