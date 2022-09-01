Man Enters School Carrying Axe, Vandalises Property; Cops In Search

The accused fled before the police arrived. (Representational)

A man carrying a battle-axe entered a government school in an inebriated condition at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Thursday and allegedly damaged property before fleeing, an official said.

Police registered a case against Narayan Banjara, the accused, and were searching for him, he said.

Narayan Banjara allegedly entered the school at Banjara Chak village and proceeded to hack at chairs, tables and other property with the battle-axe that he was carrying.

When teachers tried to stop him, he abused them and fled before police arrived, said Binaganj cluster center's jan-shikshak'(teacher) Kamlesh Meena.

Chandhoda police station in-charge Ravi Gupta said a case of 'obstructing a government official while performing duty' and causing damage to public property was registered against Narayan Banjara, and search was on for him.

