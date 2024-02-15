Man Enters Lion's Enclosure In Andhra Zoo To Click Selfie, Mauled To Death

The man was from Alwar in Rajasthan and was visiting the zoo alone.

Attempting to click a selfie with a lion has led to a man being mauled to death at the Tirupati zoo on Thursday.

Authorities at the Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park said the man, identified as 38-year-old Prahlad Gujjar from Alwar in Rajasthan, entered the enclosure and attempted to take a photo with the lion. He entered an area which is not open to the public and, ignoring a caretaker's warnings to back off, climbed a fence that is over 25 feet tall and jumped into the enclosure.

The lion, named Dongalpur, mauled Gujjar to death before the caretaker could act. A police case has been registered and a post-mortem is being conducted, which will also establish whether Gujjar was in an inebriated state when he entered the enclosure. Gujjar was visiting the zoo alone and authorities are trying to get in touch with his family, said an official.

The zoo has three lions - Kumar, Sundari and Dongalpur - and the last of them was on display on Thursday. Dongalpur has now been moved to a cage and will be kept under observation.

