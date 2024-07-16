Man Enters Bank, Fires In Air, Runs Away With Rs 6.5 Lakh Cash In Indore

Police said CCTV footage shows at least two people probably covered the robber (Representational)

A masked robber took away a bag containing around Rs 6.5 lakh cash from a nationalised bank after firing a round in the air in Indore city on Tuesday, police said.

The man wearing a raincoat entered the bank, located in Vijay Nagar area, in the afternoon and threatened staff by firing in the air, said Additional Commissioner of Police Amit Singh.

The investigation is on to understand the exact sequence of events and whether the bag was snatched by the robber.

Mr Singh said the CCTV footage shows at least two persons probably covered the robber.

"Our team has identified them. We will soon disclose more information," the police officer said, adding that no security guard was present in the bank according to their policy.

Prima facie, the crime was committed by a security guard, probably an ex-serviceman, as he picked up empty cartridges from the spot, he said.

At least two persons who prima facie covered the robber were identified and will be arrested soon, he added.

