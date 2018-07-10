Man-Eating Leopard Claims 21st Victim Near Uttarakhand's Rajaji Reserve

It seems Surat Singh Negia was killed after being dragged into the forest late last night by the big cat, Director, Rajaji Tiger Reserve, Sanatan Sonkar said.

All India | | Updated: July 10, 2018 15:16 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Man-Eating Leopard Claims 21st Victim Near Uttarakhand's Rajaji Reserve

The man-eating leopard has killed 21 people in 3 years near Rajaji National Park (Representational)

Rishikesh: 

A man-eater leopard killed a person at a village in Raiwala area near Motichur range of Rajaji Tiger Reserve (RTR), an official said.

The half-eaten body of 56-year-old Surat Singh Negi was found this morning from a forest surrounding Pratit Nagar village, adjacent to Motichur range of RTR, he said.

It seems the man was killed after being dragged into the forest late last night by the leopard, Director, Rajaji Tiger Reserve, Sanatan Sonkar said.

According to Mr Sonkar, Mr Negi is the 21st victim of the leopard which has unleashed a great degree of fear among residents of the area killing one person after another over the past three years.

The same leopard had killed a 5-year-old girl in Thakurpur village of Raiwala area on June 14 after cornering her in the courtyard of her home, he said.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Man-Eater LeopardRajaji Tiger ReserveRajaji National Park

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosAmazonMi PhonesUpcoming MoviesTata Sky

................................ Advertisement ................................