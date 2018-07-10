Man-Eating Leopard Claims 21st Victim Near Uttarakhand's Rajaji Reserve

The man-eating leopard has killed 21 people in 3 years near Rajaji National Park (Representational)

A man-eater leopard killed a person at a village in Raiwala area near Motichur range of Rajaji Tiger Reserve (RTR), an official said.



The half-eaten body of 56-year-old Surat Singh Negi was found this morning from a forest surrounding Pratit Nagar village, adjacent to Motichur range of RTR, he said.



It seems the man was killed after being dragged into the forest late last night by the leopard, Director, Rajaji Tiger Reserve, Sanatan Sonkar said.



