Man Duped Of Rs 12 Crore Over Fake Luxury Flat At Gurugram's DLF Camellias

Five people have been arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly duping a man of Rs 12 crore by selling a non-existent luxury property at DLF Camellias in Gurugram, officials said on Sunday.

According to the police, the arrests have exposed an organised property fraud racket that used forged bank auction documents to defraud victims.

In a statement, they said the Crime Branch busted the racket after registering an FIR under multiple provisions, including cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy, of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

"The syndicate is suspected to have cheated victims of more than Rs 200 crore across several states by using a similar modus operandi involving forged sale certificates, fake auction documents and claims of immediate possession of premium properties, including those auctioned by banks," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Aditya Gautam in the statement said.

The arrested accused include the alleged mastermind Mohit Gogia and four of his associates, the police said, adding that a hunt is on to nab other conspirators, including Ram Singh alias 'Babaji'.

The incident came to light after a complaint was received on June 13, alleging cheating and forgery by MG Leasing & Finance, its proprietor Mohit Gogia, and his associates, the statement said.

The complainant alleged that the accused showed forged documents related to a property at DLF Camellias in Gurugram and claimed that their firm had purchased the property in a bank auction and could transfer it to her.

"The complainant transferred Rs 12.04 crore to the accused between August and October 2024 through RTGS and demand drafts. However, the bank later confirmed that all documents, including sale certificates and auction receipts, were forged," read the statement.

During the investigation, bank statements revealed that the entire amount of Rs 12.04 crore was credited to a bank account in the name of the accused proprietorship firm, the officials said.

Further analysis of transaction trails shows that the accused used multiple bank accounts and entities to circulate the money, concealing its origin, they added.

Police teams conducted searches and made several visits across Delhi-NCR, Bhopal and Mumbai to trace the accused, but Mohit Gogia remained at large.

"Based on technical surveillance and manual intelligence, he was ultimately traced while attempting to flee from Mumbai to Uttarakhand," the statement read.

On November 22, Gogia was apprehended near Doiwala on the Rishikesh-Dehradun Road in Uttarakhand by a Crime Branch team.

During interrogation, his role in preparing forged documents, cheating the complainant and distributing the cheated amount through a network of accounts was established.

"Gogia also disclosed the involvement of several associates, including Abhinav Pathak, Bharat Chhabra, Vishal Malhotra, Sachin Gulati and Ram Singh alias Babaji, who are key handlers in the circulation and laundering of fraudulent funds," read the statement.

Following these disclosures and technical analysis, the Crime Branch arrested four more accused.

Vishal Malhotra, a property dealer, was arrested for opening a private bank current account on the instructions of Babaji. He received part of the cheated money from Gogia's firm, transferred the funds further and withdrew large sums of cash to hand over to Babaji, earning commission in the process.

Another accused, Sachin Gulati was arrested for allowing his private bank account to be used for routing fraudulent funds. The cheated amount was routed through his account, and he admitted to making withdrawals and onward transfers as per the instructions of Babaji.

The police said Gulati has a previous criminal case registered against him in Delhi.

Abhinav Pathak, a medicine distributor, was arrested for introducing the complainant to the main accused and facilitating the fraudulent deal. He also received a portion of the amount that was cheated, they said.

Bharat Chhabra was arrested for assisting in the preparation of forged documents used to dupe the victims, the police said.

The accused knowingly handled the defrauded money and routed it through Babaji and his firm, Babaji Finance, at high interest as part of a wider criminal conspiracy, they added.

Two cars allegedly procured from the cheated amount and used as pilot and escort vehicles by Babaji have been recovered, the statement read.

"A lien has also been put on the linked bank accounts of the accused and other suspected accounts," DCP Gautam said.

Interrogation revealed that the accused lured victims by offering premium properties at extremely low prices, claiming they were bank-auctioned assets with immediate possession.

The victims were presented with forged mortgage and sale certificates, fake allotment letters and bogus registration drafts to persuade them into transferring large sums of money.

"The cheated funds were layered through numerous bank accounts, firms and people to conceal the money trail. The accused earned commissions for providing accounts and facilitating withdrawals, while the main handler retained the largest share," read the statement.

Mohit Gogia (38), a resident of East Patel Nagar in Delhi, played a central role in identifying disputed or bogus properties, preparing fake title documents, convincing victims and collecting money, the police said, adding that he shared 40 per cent of the profits, while Babaji retained 60 per cent.

Gogia has an extensive criminal history and is wanted or accused in at least 16 cases registered across Delhi, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Goa and Chandigarh, involving cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy, they said.

"The syndicate has a nationwide footprint. Several accounts, firms and recipients of the cheated money were identified, and further investigation is underway to trace additional beneficiaries and victims," the DCP said.

The police said that further investigation is underway and efforts are continuing to arrest the remaining accused, including Ram Singh alias Babaji, recover the cheated funds and identify more victims of the racket.

