Man Dragged Under Car For 10 km In UP, Driver Pleads 'Dense Fog'

Visuals showed a mangled body under the car at the spot where it was stopped by the personnel.

A body was dragged under a car in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura for over 10 km in the early hours of Tuesday in a horrific replay of a young woman's death in Delhi after being run over on New Year's Day.

In the latest suspected case of hit-and-drag, the body was caught in the undercarriage of the car and dragged for over 10 km, according to the police.

Delhi resident Virender Singh, who was driving the car, has been arrested. He claims that the man was killed in a different accident and caught under his car. The body has not been identified.

Singh was driving from Agra to Noida around 4 am when the body stuck under his car caught the attention of security personnel at a toll booth near Mathura on the Yamuna Expressway.

The arrested man reportedly told the police that he could barely see in thick fog on Monday night and never realised a body was under his car.

"There was dense fog at the Expressway last night, so there was low visibility, due to which the man who met with some accident stuck to the car," Superintendent of Police Trigun Bisen said, quoting the suspect.

The police are questioning Singh and investigating security cameras on the route to establish who died and how.

In the early hours of January 1, 20-year-old Anjali Singh was riding a scooter in Delhi when she was rammed by a car and dragged 13 km. Those inside the car heard her screams but didn't stop. The car took multiple U-turns to shake off the body. Seven men, including the five men in the car that night, were arrested soon after the incident, which caused massive anger and raised questions about road safety.